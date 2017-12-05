Ryan Shazier Showing 'Promising Signs' After Injury, Has Movement in Extremities

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier reportedly showed "promising signs" Tuesday morning and has some movement in his lower extremities after suffering a back injury Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Despite the positive news, Rapoport added that the next 24 to 48 hours are key for Shazier in terms of increased improvement.

Shazier exited during the first quarter of Monday's 23-20 win over the Bengals following a collision with Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Shazier was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, where he underwent an MRI and a CT scan.

Fowler also reported that Shazier's injury currently does not require surgery.

The 25-year-old Shazier is Pittsburgh's leading tackler this season with 89, and he has added 11 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to his stat line as well.

Shazier was named to his first Pro Bowl last season and was on pace for an even better year in 2017 prior to Monday's injury.

The Steelers have yet to announce a long-term prognosis for Shazier, but for as long as he is out of the lineup, Tyler Matakevich and L.J. Fort will likely fill in alongside Vince Williams at inside linebacker, provided Matakevich recovers from a shoulder injury suffered Monday.