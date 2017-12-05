Barcelona Reportedly Make Contact with Lyon Midfielder Houssem Aouar

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly touched base with the camp of Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Calciomercato), the Catalan giants, who are on the lookout for exciting young talent, are interested in the 19-year-old and have held talks with his representatives.

Aouar only broke into the Lyon side at the end of last season, but he is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Ligue 1 outfit having made 15 appearances this season in all competitions, 11 of which have been starts.

The Frenchman has split his time between playing in central midfield and on the left and has contributed two goals and three assists thus far.

Having netted in the UEFA Europa League last season as well, Aouar has already made an impression in the competition, per OptaJean:

The teenager is an exciting young talent who looks to drive his team forward where possible, and he already specialises in beating his opponents.

He demonstrated as much when Lyon beat Troyes 5-0 in October, per Squawka Football:

Aouar also has the vision and composure to pull off some impressive passes to his team-mates in good positions. In addition to looking to create, he'll put a shift in defensively too and will seek to win back possession for his side.

Scouted Football is impressed with the youngster:

It's still early days in Aouar's career of course, but he looks to have a bright future ahead of him if he can continue to develop his game.

A move to a club like Barcelona isn't likely to happen in the immediate future—and he'll benefit by staying put and playing plenty of football along the way—but it seems the Blaugrana are laying the groundwork for what could be a shrewd capture further down the line.