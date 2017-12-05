Chelsea Target Lucas Moura Reportedly Agrees Terms with Beijing Guoan

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has reportedly agreed a move to Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan, which could call an end to Chelsea's alleged interest in the player.

Goal's Zhicheng Hu reported the Premier League champions look to have missed out on the wide man after he reached an "agreement in principle" to move to Beijing in the new year.

It's understood Lucas spoke with international team-mate Renato Augusto and former PSG colleague Ezequiel Lavezzi regarding a potential switch to China and has been convinced to accept a departure from Paris.

The Brazilian hasn't featured in PSG's last four Ligue 1 games, and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson confirmed his absence from the squad set to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening:

Lucas has failed to record a start under manager Unai Emery this season and has seen his place in the squad hampered further by the arrival of Neymar and loan starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old already had major competition for a place on the wings but has struggled even more to feature with the likes of Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Hatem Ben Arfa and Giovani Lo Celso also present.

Former Flamengo and Corinthians general Augusto already plays at Beijing Guoan, as does ex-Barcelona B star Jonathan Soriano, who joined the Chinese Super League side in the summer.

It's been a while since Lucas was seen as anything more than a squad member at the Parc des Princes, but that isn't to say his stay in the capital has come without its highlight moments:

Chelsea will be forced to look elsewhere for wing reinforcements as things stand, with Willian one figure looking likely to be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit.

The Blues player recently spoke to Brazilian website UOL (h/t Metro) and opened up on manager Antonio Conte's cold approach, leading to some suggestions he could leave the club:

"Conte keeps himself apart from the squad and there's almost no conversation with the players. He gives the instructions in training and on the pitch but that is it. [What you see] in the game is what you know [laughs]."

French daily Le 10 Sport (h/t MailOnline's Matthew Smith) reported as recently as mid-November that Chelsea could sell Willian in order to make a move for Lucas, although that deal no longer looks to be on after Beijing took the initiative.