Manchester United Becoming 'Increasingly Confident' of £50M Danny Rose Capture

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is becoming "increasingly confident" the club will land Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose in a £50 million deal.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Mourinho wants Rose to become his first-choice left-back and is hopeful of securing a deal in the next two transfer windows, although the club recognise reaching an agreement with Spurs—specifically chairman Daniel Levy—will be difficult.

A knee injury kept Rose in north London over the summer, but the player cast a shadow over his future after taking part in a controversial interview with The Sun's Dave Kidd in August.

The full-back revealed he does not believe he is paid what he deserves at Tottenham and it is a "priority" of his to play in the north of England before he retires.

The England international has made five appearances this season having only returned to action in October, though he is perhaps still working his way back to full fitness.

Against Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City in November, Rose started poorly before improving as the games went on, per ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick:

He was left out of the squad for the north London derby on November 18, though, and while he shut down talk of a rift with manager Mauricio Pochettino, it was evident Rose was unhappy at the snub, per the Press Association's Tom Allnutt:

It wouldn't be too surprising if the 27-year-old were to depart either in January or next summer.

United would likely be prepared to offer him a contract more to his liking than the one he is on at Tottenham, as well as a greater chance of winning silverware.

The Red Devils need a left-back, too. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News illustrated the situation behind Ashley Young, who is their first choice:

Young, 32, has performed well as of late, but he's not going to be a long-term solution to the issue, and it will be a concern that none of Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have convinced Mourinho as alternatives.

Rose would be a strong choice, though, having established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League over the last few years.

Landing him will be difficult, but with the player likely to be receptive to the move, he should be attainable for United.