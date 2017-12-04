Report: LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Exploring Options to Play Pro Ball Overseas

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball reportedly have their eyes on playing basketball at an international level before potential NBA careers.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reported the news Monday, noting representative Harrison Gaines has "started initial contact with overseas teams this week," for the brothers. LaMelo is only 16 years old and was committed to UCLA, but Charania clarified "the decision to turn pro means the end of their prospective collegiate careers."

While LaMelo was set to eventually join the Bruins, LiAngelo was on the team before their father, LaVar Ball, told ESPN's Jeff Goodman, "We are exploring other options with Gelo," Monday, effectively ending his UCLA career. Ball was yet to play for the Bruins this season because he was suspended indefinitely for shoplifting charges in China.

"I'm going to make him way better for the draft than UCLA ever could have," LaVar added, per a tweet from Darren Rovell of ESPN.

Apparently the next step in preparing him for the NBA is playing overseas, although Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN didn't paint an enticing picture regarding LiAngelo's possible future in the Association:

LaMelo may be a different story, considering he is a 5-star recruit, per 247Sports, and seemingly better positioned to follow his oldest brother's footsteps to the NBA. Lonzo Ball is the point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and led UCLA to the Sweet 16 last season.

LaMelo won't be following Lonzo's footsteps to UCLA, though, given Charania's report. What's more, Arash Markazi of ESPN previously noted there were "serious questions" about the prospect's eligibility before he even arrived in college.

The Ball family won't have to worry about those if and when LaMelo and LiAngelo are playing overseas.