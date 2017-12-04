Colombian Olympic Weightlifter Edwin Mosquera Roa Dies at Age 32

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Colombian weightlifter Edwin Mosquera Roa was shot and killed Saturday in Palmira, Colombia, Spanish paper AS reported.

"Weightlifting is mourning," the Colombian weightlifting federation said in a statement (h/t AS). "Edwin Mosquera, notable athlete who represented Colombia at the last Olympic Games in Rio 2016, died yesterday. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Citing a report by Colombian newspaper El Espectador, the Mirror's Jon Livesey reported an argument at a bar in Palmira may have led to Mosquera Roa's shooting.

Mosquera Roa, 32, finished 15th in the 69-kilogram competition in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to competing in the Olympics, he won a silver medal at the 2007 Pan American Games.