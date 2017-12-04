    Colombian Olympic Weightlifter Edwin Mosquera Roa Dies at Age 32

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    Edwin Orlando Mosquera Roa, of Colombia, prepares for a lift in the men's 69kg weightlifting competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
    Mike Groll/Associated Press

    Colombian weightlifter Edwin Mosquera Roa was shot and killed Saturday in Palmira, Colombia, Spanish paper AS reported. 

    "Weightlifting is mourning," the Colombian weightlifting federation said in a statement (h/t AS). "Edwin Mosquera, notable athlete who represented Colombia at the last Olympic Games in Rio 2016, died yesterday. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

    Citing a report by Colombian newspaper El Espectador, the Mirror's Jon Livesey reported an argument at a bar in Palmira may have led to Mosquera Roa's shooting.

    Mosquera Roa, 32, finished 15th in the 69-kilogram competition in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to competing in the Olympics, he won a silver medal at the 2007 Pan American Games.

