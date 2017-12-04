Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Geoffrey Kondogbia, Mousa Dembele

fotopress/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing Geoffrey Kondogbia as a long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele in the team's midfield.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News, Spurs have been watching Kondogbia, 24, as he has enjoyed an excellent start to the season with Valencia, where he is on loan from Inter Milan.

Thomas added Los Che general director Mateu Alemany previously said the La Liga club "have a right to buy at the end of the season and already have an agreement with Kondogbia, should we exercise the option."

As such, Tottenham could have a battle on their hands in trying to snap up the Frenchman, as Valencia will surely wish to take up their right-to-buy option should he continue to play so well.

Valencia are second in La Liga, and Kondogbia has started 12 of their 14 top-flight clashes this term, netting three goals and providing an assist while also contributing defensively from the middle of the park, per WhoScored.com:

Kondogbia did not have the best of times at Inter following his €40 million move to the San Siro from AS Monaco in 2015, but it was always clear he had the potential to be a top central midfielder.

During his time at Valencia, he is proving how effective he can be as a box-to-box star and has seemingly caught the eye of Spurs.

Dembele, 30, has only 18 months remaining on his deal with the north London club and has struggled with fitness and form lately.

He remains a key part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad, but there is little doubt Kondogbia's addition would be a boost to the Spurs squad, especially as they are now looking to compete on multiple fronts domestically and in Europe.

Spurs' form has been poor recently. They have dropped to sixth in the Premier League table after a run of four games without a win.

A lack of depth has emerged as an issue, as key players such as Dembele, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have lacked sharpness.

They need a squad to match their recent upturn in ambition and status, and bringing in players of Kondogbia's quality should help them in the long term.