    John Mara Asked Odell Beckham Jr. If He Wanted Dog Celebration to Be His Legacy

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates with Sterling Shepard #87 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    When New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated a touchdown during the team's Week 3 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, he appears to have offended the sensibilities of Giants co-owner John Mara.

    According to NJ Advance Media's Dan Duggan, Mara said Monday on the Michael Kay Show he "showed Odell the picture of his dog-peeing celebration and asked if he wanted that to be his legacy."

    Celebrating a touchdown by acting like a dog and pretending to urinate was certainly a little over the top. Beckham tweeted the celebration was a response to President Donald Trump calling any NFL player who kneels for the national anthem a "son of a b---h."

    In an email to members of the media in September, Mara said he was "very unhappy with Odell's behavior" and would resolve the situation internally.

    Whether the celebration would eventually define Beckham's career is questionable.

    Randy Moss' faux-mooning at Lambeau Field in 2005 wasn't completely forgotten, but it's far down the list of things fans remember about his career. And it almost certainly won't stop Moss from being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he's eligible in 2018.

    Likewise, Terrell Owens celebrating on the Dallas Cowboys' star is more of a footnote in his overall body of work, and it didn't stop the Cowboys from signing Owens in 2006. 

    In his first four years, Beckham has 4,424 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and pulled off one of the most impressive catches in NFL history. Beckham just turned 25, and he already has a laundry list of accomplishments.

    Letting Beckham's dog urination celebration overshadow what he has achieved on the field arguably says more about his critics than it does Beckham.

