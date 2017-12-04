Real Madrid Transfer News: Mauro Icardi Rumours Dismissed by Inter Milan

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has insisted Real Madrid have yet to be in touch with the club about a potential deal for Mauro Icardi.

Speculation has gathered pace in recent weeks that Los Blancos are considering Icardi as a potential transfer target in an attempt to refresh the side’s attacking options. However, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS), Ausilio said he’s confident the Argentina international will be around for a while yet.

"Real Madrid? They haven't called," he said. "[...] It’s totally understandable that Madrid would be interested in Mauro, but he has work ahead here being a key figure in our side. [...] He has a long-term contract here and as captain, his ambition is to win honours at Inter. That is more important than contracts and sub-clauses."

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

It was reported by Pablo Polo of Marca last month that Icardi is a being considered by Real Madrid after his sensational start to the campaign. As noted by OptaPaolo, it’s been a long time since anyone was so prolific so early in a Serie A season:

Not only has Icardi been ruthless in front of goal, he’s netted a string of important strikes for his team, too.

Inter, after all, have raced to the top of the Italian top flight after a fantastic beginning to 2017-18 under manager Luciano Spalletti. After a 5-0 win over Chievo on Sunday, in which Icardi was on target again, they moved a point clear of Napoli.

For the 24-year-old, the season has gone as well as possible to this point, and with that in mind links to clubs like Madrid are understandable. After all, the Spanish and European champions would benefit from a boost in the final third, too.

As we can see courtesy of Marca, Madrid have struggled to click from an attacking perspective in the early weeks of the season:

Icardi could be a smart addition. Around the penalty area his movement is so sharp and when chances do drop to him, the former Sampdoria man has proven himself as a ruthless finisher at the highest level.

Typically, when Real Madrid come calling for any player heads are turned and there’s no doubt the capital club have the finances to test Inter’s resolve. But according to Spalletti, Icardi has an affinity with the Nerazzurri that’ll keep him around for a while yet, per Marca (h/t Bleacher Report UK):

There would be a temptation to move to Madrid nonetheless. After all, while Inter have taken up the charge in Serie A, how sustainable this surge is remains to be seen. Los Blancos, by contrast, have proved themselves as serial winners in recent years, clinching the UEFA Champions League title in three of the last four campaigns.

Inter don’t appear to have any designs on selling their No. 9 at this juncture, though, and unless Icardi decides to agitate for a move in the summer, he’ll most likely remain at the San Siro for a while yet.