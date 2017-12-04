Liverpool Transfer News: Juventus Want January Emre Can Deal in Latest Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly ready to pursue a January deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the hope the Premier League side would be willing to cash in mid-season.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness), the Bianconeri "dream" of getting a transfer sealed next month. It’s also suggested the Italian champions are hoping to get Can for a "small sum" with his contract at Liverpool set to expire at the end of this term.

Additionally, it’s noted Juventus representatives have already reached out to those close to Can in an attempt to agree a pre-contract and a free transfer in the summer. However, the Serie A giants are said to still be keen on getting their man in the upcoming window if they can.

Corriere dello Sport notes that Juve’s interest in a January transfer is not matched by Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp said to have offered no indication he’d be happy to let the Germany international go.

When the January window rolls around, Liverpool face a difficult decision. While they wouldn’t want to sell Can for a small sum, at this point it may be preferable selling him instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

In an ideal world, Liverpool wouldn’t be letting Can go at all, as the 23-year-old has so much potential. But according to Paul Joyce of the Times, the player wants a release clause included in any new deal he signs, and the Reds are unwilling to oblige.

As noted by sports journalist Jack Lusby, Can showed how much he’s worth on Saturday in the 5-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, when he stepped into a centre-back berth:

Although versatility is one of the main positives of Can’s game, his best work has come in the centre of midfield during his time on Merseyside.

Of all of Liverpool’s midfield options, the former Bayer Leverkusen man is the most multifaceted. Can is defensively competent, relishes physical battles and is a strong tackler, too. But complementing that side of his game is composure on the ball and a willingness to burst forward into dangerous areas.

As noted by journalist Simon Brundish, in 2017-18, Can has been a major threat in the final third for Klopp’s side:

Undoubtedly, there are still rough edges in Can’s game, most notably in terms of his inconsistency. You sense that’ll come as the German continues to mature and develop, though.

It’s why a side as illustrious as Juventus are said to be taking a keen interest in Can. Given a lot of their midfield options in Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira are arguably a little past their best, the acquisition of the Liverpool man would refresh a crucial area of the field.

Still, Liverpool would surely think twice before letting such an important player move on in January. While Naby Keita’s arrival from RB Leipzig will enhance the team’s midfield options, he won’t be joining the Reds until the summer. Until then, regardless of his contract situation, Can surely has a role to play at Anfield.