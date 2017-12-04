Arsenal Reportedly Consider Triggering Steven N'Zonzi Release Clause

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal could reportedly revive their interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and complete a cut-price transfer following his war of words with the Spanish club's hierarchy.

Spanish newspaper AS reported N'Zonzi's relationship with Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo has broken down, meaning the club could be open to selling if his £35 million release clause is met (h/t Greg Johnson of football.london).

N'Zonzi's future in Seville has been thrown into more doubt after the midfielder left the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan when his team were 3-0 down at half-time during their UEFA Champions League meeting with Liverpool on November 21.

His status in Berizzo's squad has unsurprisingly suffered in the weeks since, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan hinted at a potential winter exit, giving the sense he may not be able to repair the damage done:

Johnson reported N'Zonzi would be sought after at Arsenal as either a signing in addition to or to challenge Granit Xhaka for his place as the commanding defensive-midfield force at the Emirates Stadium.

Spanish football writer Simon Harrison commented on N'Zonzi's situation on the night of his premature exit against Liverpool and was quick to give a negative assessment of his future prospects at Sevilla:

Daniel Lagos of AS also reported new Everton boss Sam Allardyce, who once managed the Frenchman during their time together at Blackburn Rovers, is also interested in a winter deal.

N'Zonzi has expressed some level of dissatisfaction in Seville for a while now, and Goal recently provided quotes from the player, who gave a glowing assessment of England's top flight:

The 28-year-old has flirted with a Sevilla exit for some time and has the benefit of already impressing in the Premier League with Blackburn and Stoke City before he joined the La Liga side in July 2015.

Arsenal may also look to secure a transfer for N'Zonzi at a price lower even than his release clause, depending on how eager his club are to sanction a sale and get him out of the door.

The midfielder has missed Sevilla's last two league fixtures and has no clear route back into Berizzo's plans, while Arsenal would welcome another authoritative figure in their core.