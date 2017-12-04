Overwatch League Uniform Skins Will Be Available for In-Game Purchase

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard will be introducing all 12 Overwatch League in-game uniforms as purchasable skins that will directly support the inaugural season teams.

The Overwatch League uniform skins will be available for all 26 current heroes, and Blizzard will be giving all PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players one free uniform skin for any character when they go live.

The uniform skins are expected to be introduced in early 2018, likely around the time when Overwatch League regular-season play starts January 10.

Blizzard will introduce a new in-game currency called League Tokens as a way to both allow players to get the exact team skins they want and also “ensure the correct amounts” from uniform purchases go to the appropriate team. The cost of the Overwatch League uniform skins is unknown at the moment, as is the percentage of sales that goes directly to Overwatch League teams.

Designed as a way to act like traditional sports jerseys, the uniform skins were a part of Blizzard’s planned changes to improve the Overwatch spectator and viewing experience for the Overwatch World Cup at BlizzCon. With the addition of unique team-colored ability particles, the Overwatch League team introduced similar home-and-away jerseys for each team.