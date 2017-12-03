Joe Flacco Imitates Jameis Winston, Pretends to 'Eat a W' After Win vs. Lions

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco led his team to a 44-20 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday and then imitated Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Jameis Winston in the postgame presser.

Flacco started the session by "licking his fingers and pretending to eat a 'W,'" according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Winston famously ate a W as a motivational tactic when speaking to his teammates before a Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, which Tampa Bay lost 30-10.

"We talked about it last night," Flacco said, per Hensley. "I was dared to do it, so I had to do it."

Earning the W was far more important for Flacco's Ravens than eating one, as they moved to 7-5 on the season with their third straight victory. They are still looking up at the 9-2 Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, but they currently hold a one-game lead over the 6-6 Buffalo Bills for the AFC's final wild-card spot.

Flacco torched the Lions for 269 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He outdueled Matthew Stafford, who finished with 292 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Baltimore will be tested in a road contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but it finishes with the 0-11 Cleveland Browns, 3-9 Indianapolis Colts and 5-6 Cincinnati Bengals.

If Flacco keeps eating Ws down the stretch, it likely will be enough to clinch a playoff spot.