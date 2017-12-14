Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Naby Keita Price Tag

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly resigned to losing midfielder Emre Can in the summer on a free transfer, paving the way for Juventus to sign him.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), acceptance has set in at Anfield that the German will not be agreeing a new deal. It means a departure at the end of the campaign is on the cards, with the Reds unable to agree terms with the 23-year-old.

The piece suggested Juve are in pole position to secure Can, although Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City are also said to have taken an interest in the player.

The report also noted the Italian champions "won't have to work hard" to convince Can to sign with them, as they seek to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

As noted by Carl Markham of the Press Association, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted little progress is being made regarding a new deal for Can:

Paul Joyce of The Times has previously reported that the player's reluctance to agree fresh terms stems from his willingness to have a release clause included in any new deal. Liverpool aren't said to be ready to add such a stipulation.

Andy Heaton of The Anfield Wrap joked that after some recent poor displays from Can, maybe the Merseyside club should reconsider:

Although he's been well short of his best lately, there's no doubting the Germany international has bags of ability and the physicality to cope with the Premier League. When he puts everything together, he's a force.

Given the Reds are strong in midfield and Can has struggled as of late, any departure at the end of the campaign may be shrugged off. Even so, all the attributes are there for the playmaker to thrive at Juventus, and to lose someone so talented for nothing would be galling.

Reds to Pay £66 million for Naby Keita

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to SportBild (h/t Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror), Liverpool may pay as much as £66 million to RB Leipzig for the signing of Naby Keita at the end of the season.

A deal is agreed already for the Guinea midfielder to head to Anfield, although according to the report, the amount the Reds will shell out for him is dependent on how Leipzig get on in the Bundesliga.

If they qualify for the UEFA Champions League again, it's the sum aforementioned, while no European football at all would mean the Reds spend £57 million; £62 million will be on the table if Leipzig end up in a Europa League spot.

While the fee is potentially a huge one, Liverpool supporters won't mind, as there's a massive amount of excitement about Keita. As Scouted Football noted recently, he's a thrilling player to watch:

Given he's still just 22, is extremely talented and already among the finest players in the Bundesliga, plenty will consider those valuations as fair prices for Keita.

Naturally, the Premier League will be a big step up for the Leipzig man, while the pressure of living up to his fee at a club like Liverpool will be massive. Keita appears to be a star in the making, though, and the type of footballer who'll make people forget how much he cost very quickly.