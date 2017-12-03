Conor McGregor, Max Holloway Talk Trash on Twitter After UFC 218

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC champions Conor McGregor and Max Holloway have taken shots at each other on Twitter on Sunday after UFC 218.

McGregor kicked the exchange off, and Holloway responded in kind:

McGregor took aim with a "sunglasses" jibe in regards to his opponent's condition after their 2013 bout.

Holloway then promptly responded by describing the 29-year-old as a "retired fighter".

UFC featherweight champion Holloway retained his title at Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, stopping Jose Aldo with a third-round TKO in an impressive display.

After the bout, Holloway was asked about the possibility of taking on McGregor for a second time and said he would be happy to face the Irishman, per Kevin Taylor at the Irish Sun:

"Again, like I said last week to everybody who was at my office, who knows if Conor is even going to fight again? I’m rolling like he’s not. So yeah, if Conor comes back and defends the title and, you know, anything is possible.

"I’m the champion of my division and I’ve got to keep everything rolling. I’ve got to keep everything going. I’ve got a throne to defend.

“I’m not going on hiatus. As long as I get contenders, I’m going to fight.But if the UFC call me out for that reason, any reason for fighting him, I’ll gladly fight him. If the Conor fight don’t happen, it’s not on my side. I’ll tell you guys right now. It’s not on my side. It’s on their team."

McGregor was the last person to stop Holloway at UFC Fight Night 26 in August. Since then, the 25-year-old has gone 12 fights without defeat.

The Irishman, meanwhile, fought Floyd Mayweather in August, taking the unbeaten boxing legend to 10 rounds before being stopped in a blockbuster occasion in Las Vegas.

McGregor has not fought since then, and there remains some doubt as to whether he will continue his career.

Per Simon Head at the BBC, UFC President Dana White has said it is possible he might not fight again, and it remains to be seen when and if he will return to action..