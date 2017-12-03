Manchester United Transfer News: Danny Rose Price Named Amid January Rumours

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be willing to part with Manchester United target Danny Rose in January—but only if the Red Devils meet their £45 million valuation.

According to a report from the Daily Star's Paul Hetherington, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino demands total dedication to the club, something he's not getting from Rose. The 27-year-old has openly criticised the club and its work on the transfer market, and speculation regarding an imminent exit has been rampant.

The north Londonders have mostly relied on Ben Davies at the left-back position, opening the door for a move as early as January. Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton are also mentioned as possible suitors in the report, with Hetherington stating Rose would favour a return to the north.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star previously reported United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to pay as much as £45 million, and Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph suggested Spurs have already identified Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham as a possible replacement.

There's little doubt Rose's days with Spurs are numbered after 10 years with the club. The England international hasn't featured much this season, and replacement Davies has proven a worthy option on the left flank for the side.

Blogger and United fan Liam Canning suggested a swap deal with the Red Devils, who have most frequently been mentioned as suitors:

United have struggled at the left-back position, where Ashley Young―a more natural fit further up the pitch―has logged plenty of minutes this season. Luke Shaw is no favourite of Mourinho, and Daley Blind hasn't seen a lot of minutes in the Premier League, either.

A specialist is needed, and Rose profiles as a perfect target given his seemingly rocky relationship with his current club.

The proposed fee of £45 million would be steep for a player who hasn't been a regular starter and should be enough to land the highly rated Sessegnon. The 17-year-old has long been regarded as a top target and, per the EFL's official Twitter account, recently reminded everyone of his abilities:

He's too young to be a frequent starter for a Premier League title contender, although clubs like United should consider investing in the teenager themselves and letting him develop a few more years.

In the meantime, the Red Devils could do worse than Rose, even if Spurs have set a very high price for him.