Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Eyes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reunion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could replace Daniel Sturridge, one of the top names on AC Milan's wishlist.

According to Neil Fissler of the Daily Express, Chelsea are also interested in Aubameyang, who could leave Dortmund in January after several controversial incidents to start the season. German outlet Bild (h/t Will Griffee of MailOnline) previously reported BVB are ready to part with their top attacking star.

Per Fissler, Aubameyang tried and failed to leave the club during the summer, and while his production has remained stellar―the 28-year-old has scored 11 goals in 12 Bundesliga matches so far―he has also proven a headache for BVB in the new season.

He was briefly suspended after he arrived late for training, and his performance in the derby against Schalke summed up what kind of season it has been:

Transfer speculation has circled for some time now, with Bild frequently reporting a split is inevitable. Sportswriter Shane Burns provided this recent update:

The former AC Milan man is a force of nature when he's clicking, combining freakish athleticism with excellent finishing ability and vision. Aubameyang has the raw pace to play out wide but does his best work in a central role, where he can play both in space or inside the box.

Klopp turned him into the star he is today after spotting his potential at St. Etienne, so there is reason to believe both he and the player would be eager to work together again.

Here's a look at his scoring exploits in Germany last season:

Aubameyang hasn't hidden his desire to move to a top club, and he's spent the last few years talking up a transfer to Real Madrid in particular. In an interview with RMC (h/t FourFourTwo) in September, he acknowledged his Los Blancos dream was over but revealed there had been talks with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Milan.

Liverpool may not prove enough of a step up for the speedster from Gabon, who is in his prime and could probably hold his own for just about any top club in the world. There don't appear to be many options at this point, however, although Real have struggled in front of goal and may just be open to finally making his dream come true.