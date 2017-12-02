Giancarlo Stanton Reportedly Attended Giants, Cardinals Trade Meetings

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals remain in the mix as they hope to acquire Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton in a trade.

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Stanton was present at separate meetings over the past two days with representatives for the Giants and Cardinals as they continue to pursue the 2017 National League MVP.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today added that both clubs were told following their meetings with Stanton that neither had been eliminated from trade talks.

This comes after MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday that the Cardinals were meeting with Stanton's representatives, but he didn't necessarily mean Stanton would be in attendance.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported Thursday that Giants officials were meeting with Stanton's representatives in Los Angeles.

Heyman noted that the only people present at the meetings were Stanton and his agent, Joel Wolfe, and the general managers for the Giants (Bobby Evans) and Cardinals (Michael Girsch).

Stanton controls any potential destination thanks to his full no-trade clause. Heyman added that the Los Angeles Dodgers are his top choice, but the Giants and Cardinals are both a "real possibility."

Heyman previously reported Stanton was more likely to accept a deal to the Giants than Cardinals because of his preference to play on either the East or West Coast.

The 28-year-old Stanton will provide a huge boost to whatever lineup he's in next season. He led Major League Baseball with 59 home runs, 132 RBI and a .631 slugging percentage in 2017.