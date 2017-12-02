Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match Ends 0-0; Sergio Ramos Sent off

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos was sent off as Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane's team struggled to break down a home side who worked extremely hard and defended diligently yet also presented a threat on the counter-attack. The result means they failed to take advantage of leaders Barcelona dropping points earlier in the day.

The Spanish champions ended the game with 10-men after Ramos saw red late on, the defender's 19th sending off ensuring he now has the most red cards in La Liga history.

Zinedine Zidane made three changes to his side: Ramos came back in after his broken nose, while Keylor Navas and Luka Modric were also back in his starting line-up.

La Liga's official Twitter account shared both teams:

Madrid started brightly and might have scored after just seven minutes, with Karim Benzema chesting down a pass from Isco and firing goalwards, but he was denied by the woodwork.

Marca showed how his shot had beaten goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga:

However, Athletic were also causing problems through the lively Inaki Williams, and Navas had to be alert to save a header from Aritz Aduriz.

Williams then forced another save from the Costa Rican, with his low shot across goal just touched wide by the Madrid goalkeeper.

At the other end, Cristiano Ronaldo fired into the side netting, and Toni Kroos powered a shot just wide as the first half ended goalless.

Opta showed how Benzema and Ronaldo were failing to link up in the first 45 minutes:

Athletic started the second half brightly. Navas saved well from Aduriz, and then Raul Garcia had a penalty claim turned down after a tangle with Ramos.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan felt Athletic were putting in an impressive showing:

The hosts began to tire, however, and Madrid raised the tempo. Ronaldo fired a volley into the base of the post with a little over 20 minutes to go.

Yet for all their dominance, they struggled to really test Arrizabalaga, who saved comfortably from Marcelo, Ramos and Ronaldo late on.

Football writer Sid Lowe felt the visitors were missing the injured Gareth Bale:

A frustrating evening for Madrid then got even worse late on as Ramos was sent off in the 86th minute after earning a second yellow card for jumping with his arm up against Aduriz.

It was a record for the Madrid defender:

The draw was a fair result. Madrid were unable to create many clear-cut chances despite dominating at times, and Athletic were good value for their point.