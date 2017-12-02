Neymar Struggles as PSG Suffer Shock Defeat to Strasbourg

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

Neymar failed to inspire Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders suffered their first defeat of the season at struggling Strasbourg on Saturday.

The hosts went ahead in the first half through Nuno Da Costa, but PSG fired themselves back on level terms through Kylian Mbappe

Stephane Bahoken then powered the hosts ahead in the second half and, despite heavy pressure from the visitors, Strasbourg held on for a famous win.

The hosts stunned PSG by going ahead after just 13 minutes from a free kick. The ball was pumped into the box and found Da Costa completely unmarked and able to head past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson was not too surprised to see the Ligue 1 leaders fall behind:

Neymar had a chance to reply almost immediately with a free-kick of his own, but his effort hit Jean-Eudes Aholou and failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

PSG began to dominate possession but were struggling to break down a committed Strasbourg, who were defending in numbers.

With five minutes of the first half remaining, Neymar released Angel Di Maria into the danger area and the Argentinian ought to have equalised, but his effort drifted just wide of the post.

Minutes later, PSG did manage to get themselves back on level terms, with Adrien Rabiot racing down the left and crossing for Mbappe to fire past goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara.

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Neymar went close to firing PSG ahead after the break after neatly cutting inside, but he could only power his shot just over the bar.

The Brazilian then sent Di Maria through again, but once more the Argentinian was denied, this time by a good block from Kader Mangane.

PSG were then undone yet again, with Strasbourg breaking down the right and Bahoken smashing the ball past Areola with a great finish.

Football writer Mohammed Ali explained what an achievement it would be if Strasbourg could hold on for the win:

The hosts also suffered a setback with just under 20 minutes to go, goalkeeper Kamara forced off after receiving lengthy treatment and replaced by Alexandre Oukidja.

Neymar tried to spark his side into life, cutting the ball back for Edinson Cavani, but the Uruguayan's shot was blocked as PSG pressed relentlessly late on.

The visitors were also afforded nine minutes of stoppage time, but they could not make the breakthrough and their frustrations started to boil over—Neymar was booked in stoppage time for a foul on Dimitri Lienard.

There were late chances, as Oukidja saved from Rabiot before Mbappe missed a sitter with virtually the last kick of the game.

Football writer Michael Yokhin showed what an achievement it was for Strasbourg:

It was a spectacular result and a real shock for PSG, who simply could not find a way through.

Unai Emery's side welcome Lille to Paris next in Ligue 1 but will have to make do without Neymar, as he is suspended for the clash due to his booking against Monaco on Sunday.