UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It is what it is.

UFC 218 took a hit when Frankie Edgar was replaced just weeks ago before tonight's main event at the Little Caesars Arena In Detroit, but a worthy contender re-entered the mix in the form of Jose Aldo, who lost the featherweight title to Max Holloway back in June.

While it may not be the matchup fight fans hoped for, it's still one of the top fights that can be made in the 145-pound division.

Holloway is set on making his run as champion the "Blessed Era," and who could blame him? The Waianae native has been the most dominant fighter in the featherweight division and deserves a place in the conversation as the pound-for-pound best in the world.

But in his way is the greatest featherweight champion the UFC has ever known—sorry Conor McGregor, but you didn't defend your belt. Every fight Aldo has fought inside of the Octagon has been for either the interim or unified 145-pound belt. Title fights are all he knows.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Although the fight is on short notice for the former champion, he has no excuses. He made weight on Friday, he is injury-free this time around after supposedly being injured in their first fight earlier this year, and there is no real pressure on him as he's fighting outside of his native Brazil.

Tonight's main card has a lot to live up to after an incredible UFC 217, but there's no doubt that fans won't be disappointed with tonight's bouts.

Here's a quick look at the night's lineup of fights:

Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo

Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje

Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson

Undercard (Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Paul Felder

Alex Oliveira vs. Yancy Medeiros

David Teymur vs. Drakkar Klose

Felice Herrig vs. Cortney Casey

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

Justin Willis vs. Allen Crowder

Preview

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A motivated and healthy Aldo is as dangerous as it gets in MMA. After all, he was revered as the sport's pound-for-pound No. 1 until 13 seconds against McGregor changed the course of history.

Aldo beat Holloway in the first two rounds of their championship fight back in June, but his cardio got the best of him. As Aldo faltered, Holloway only grew stronger.

Here's a look at how close Aldo was to taking out Holloway the first time the fighters met in June, courtesy of UFC India's official Twitter account:

Coming in on three weeks notice is tough, especially for a fighter who still has to cut weight to 145 and is never in the greatest of shape. How will Aldo's cardio fair if Holloway brings him into deep water?

Holloway did look pretty gaunt when he stepped on the scales yesterday morning, but he looked in incredible shape during the ceremonial weigh ins later that day.

Here's a look at how haunt Holloway looked as he tipped the scaled at 145 pounds, courtesy of MMAjunkie's official Twitter account:

The reason that this fight might not be getting as much love as it should be could be because the co-main event featuring Alistair Overeem and Francis "Destroyer of Worlds" Ngannou is a heavyweight blockbuster with serious title implications on the line.

It's the ultimate test for both fighters. For one, it'll be great for Overeem to test out the durability of his chin when Ngannou connects a nasty right hook to his face. It will also showcase the next step in the evolution of Ngannou as a mixed martial artist, all while bringing him one step closer to UFC gold, which will be wrapped around his waist before the end of his career.

But even before that fight, there's the people's main event; or what should be referred to as the "Rock Em' Sock Em'" fight to the death featuring Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

In all honesty, this is the fight most fans (and even MMA journalists!) are excited about.

Here's a look at their weigh in stare down from yesterday, courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

If Alvarez vs. Gaethje ends up being the fight it's billed to be, it'll win all of the fight honors: Fight of the Night, Performance of the Night, Knockout of the Night, you name it. Of course, the most logical strategy for either fighter would be to make this a grappling match to eliminate the risk of getting knocked out.

But who are we kidding, it's time for a war.

This is only the beginning of Holloway's reign

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The culminating bout of UFC 218 between Holloway and Aldo will be entertaining, no matter what happens. But it's hard to imagine that much has changed for either fighter, particularly Aldo, in such a short amount of time.

Aldo didn't know he was going to fight Holloway until just recently, so there's no way he managed to fix any glaring holes in his game plan. The only thing he can improve on are his leg kicks, which Holloway prepared for the first time around, or shoot for a takedown.

By shooting for a takedown, Aldo can take Holloway's striking out of the picture. But Holloway is no joke on the ground and has proved his ability to submit his opposition on the canvas, like against Cub Swanson.

Holloway was preparing for a grappler/wrestler in the form of Frankie Edgar for months, so to think that Aldo could all of the sudden take Holloway down and keep him there with ease is a tall task. Aldo's best strategy in this fight will be to march forward and try to take Holloway out.

It's a solid game plan, and it nearly worked back in June. But Holloway has a granite chin that withstood McGregor, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens and Aldo in his young career.

Holloway will remain patient like he did in their first fight and look for openings on counters. If all goes according to plan, Aldo will wear himself out again and Holloway will pounce, becoming the first fighter to ever defeat Aldo inside of the Octagon twice.

Tonight will mark the first time that Aldo will have lost consecutive fights in his career as Holloway defends his title for the first of many times after knocking Aldo out cold in the second round.

Waianae's proudest son is here to stay.