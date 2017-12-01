Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Timo Werner and Jesus Vallejo

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/Getty Images

Timo Werner won't be sold to Real Madrid, according to RB Leipzig sporting director Ralph Rangnick. Instead, Rangnick has revealed the Bundesliga club is in "intensive talks" with Werner's agents about extending his stay, per FourFourTwo.

Los Blancos have been credited with interest in prolific Germany international Werner. A report from Jose Felix Diaz and Marc Mayo of Marca detailed how Real have been watching Werner as they look for a potential replacement for Karim Benzema.

However, the same source also noted Los Merengues may shelve their plans to try and sign Werner amid concerns about a circulation problem. The issue led to Werner having to exit Leipzig's game against Besiktas in the UEFA Champions League.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/Getty Images

Health concerns combined with Rangnick's determination to keep his star man could finally put Real off Werner altogether, despite the striker's red-hot form this season. Werner has fired in 11 goals in all competitions.

At 21, Werner is a rising young star whose pace, varied movement and versatility would make him a success at any club. Even so, Real could cope without a new name up front.

Benzema is still an astute link player who combines well with Ronaldo. The latter isn't having his best campaign, but remains a forward who can get goals in bunches at decisive times.

Real's main issue up top concerns Gareth Bale's ongoing struggle to stay fit. Bale's manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed to the club's official website (h/t BBC Sport) the Welsh forward has once more been laid low after a calf injury flared up again.

fotopress/Getty Images

Werner is flexible enough to play wide like Bale. Yet the former has been showing his best form through the middle, where Real are well-stocked with Benzema and emerging 20-year-old Borja Mayoral.

One area where Los Blancos could reduce their numbers is in defence. Jesus Vallejo is being eyed by Serie A outfit Inter Milan, per Nima Tavallaey Roodsari of Calciomercato.



Tavallaey reported Vallejo could be primed for the exit after not being included in Real's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. The report also described how Inter would likely want a loan deal for Vallejo while operating under the restrictions of FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Zidane's squad is well-stocked at the heart of defence, where Raphael Varane, skipper Sergio Ramos and Nacho all feature. The full-back berths are taken care of thanks to Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Theo Hernandez.

Vallejo will struggle for playing time, so Real would be wise to offload at least part of his wages if they can during the winter transfer window. Los Merengues have enough strength in depth at the back and up front to not have to add any more options in either area.