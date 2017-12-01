Bayern Munich Transfer News: Thomas Muller Wants Robert Lewandowski Understudy

TF-Images/Getty Images

Thomas Muller has declared Bayern Munich must find an alternative to Robert Lewandowski, and has encouraged the Bundesliga champions to search for an understudy.

Speaking to Bayern TV (h/t Will Griffee of the Mail Online), Muller accepted it would be difficult for his side to find a player who could deputise for Lewandowski, but stressed the squad lacks a suitable forward as cover.

"We have no player who can replace Robert Lewandowski as a striker, being the type of player he is," said Muller. "On the other hand, as has been said many times in the past, it's complicated to find a back-up, because Lewandowski wants to play all the time."

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Muller added it would be hard to keep new additions happy if Bayern's first-choice talent wanted to play every match:

"Of course, when I get tired, it's easy to say I could really need a backup right now, but if that's the case, then every three months it's also complicated for 'Mr. Backup'.

"A couple of weeks ago, Lewandowski was having problems and it'd have been good to have a back-up, but when the coach wants to play the back-up every third or fourth game and Lewandowski is fit, that's not a good situation either.

"That's for the club bosses and the coach to discuss and, at the end of the day, make a decision on that matter. It'll definitely be a good decision."

Here is Lewandowski in action:

Lewandowski has helped lead his team back to the top of the Bundesliga after a poor start under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Der FCB have leapfrogged the competition to the summit of the division, and now lead the title race by three points ahead of RB Leipzig.

Lewandowski's contributions have remained outstanding, with the Pole netting 13 goals in 13 appearances in the Bundesliga, including two goals in four UEFA Champions League matches.



CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Muller could also be used as an alternative striker for manager Jupp Heynckes, but the Germany international has struggled to find the back of the net with consistency during the past 12 months.

Bayern lack options when it comes to No. 9 replacements, but Lewandowski remains a world-class player at the point of the attack.

The Polish skipper has no equal in German football, and he would find it difficult to step aside and allow an understudy sufficient minutes on the pitch if he was fit and ready to play.