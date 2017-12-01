Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gelson Martins and Philippe Coutinho

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Liverpool will not bid for Sporting CP attacker Gelson Martins in January, according to journalist Gabriele Marcotti.

Marcotti told ESPN FC the Reds do not need to sign a forward in the forthcoming transfer window after reports of an imminent bid for the 22-year-old (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express).

Speculating on manager Jurgen Klopp's next target, Marcotti said the German will prioritise other positions before he considers a bid for the winger.

"Again I don’t think [a move for Martins] is January," said Marcotti. "I think right now, when you look at the Liverpool squad, I’m not sure it’s necessarily a priority either. So, again, in the short term, I would say miss."

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported Klopp is ready to activate Martins' release clause, with a bid of £53 million in the pipeline (h/t the Mirror).

However, Marcotti believes the rumour is "paper talk," and Klopp will search for a defender to add to his squad.

The Portugal international has been in excellent form this term and has impressed in European competition for Sporting.

Here is the player in action:

Martins has scored five goals and provided three assists in the Portuguese league and Europe this season, as his reputation continues to improve.

The player has the ability to fit into Klopp's favoured tactics, but Liverpool must address their deficiencies in defence before spending a vast sum on an attacking talent.

The Anfield giants have conceded 18 goals in 14 matches in the Premier League, and their title race appears to be over as they trail Manchester City by 14 points, leaving them in fifth.

In other Reds news, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has refused to discuss a January move for Philippe Coutinho after reports continue to link the Blaugrana with a fresh bid for the Brazilian.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported Liverpool have named a price for their attacker and will accept €145 million (£127 million) in January (h/t Metro).

Barca offered £97 million in the summer but will now have the opportunity to finally sign their long-term target.

However, Valverde will not talk about Coutinho or any potential signing at present.

According to Metro, Valverde said:

"The problem is we’ve been speaking about players for a long time who are not part of the club. There was a lot of talk during the close season.

"Right now, we can’t sign anybody, so let’s concentrate on what we’ve got now. It’s damaging to us to discuss these things when the market is closed. When we get to the market, I probably won’t want to discuss these things, either!

"At the moment, Coutinho is not one of my players. I want to worry about my players and the game we have [against Celta Vigo on Saturday]."

Stanley Chou/Getty Images

The potential loss of Coutinho continues to loom over Merseyside, but the early-season form of Mohamed Salah has helped Liverpool fans forget about Barca's interest in their hero.

Salah appears ready to take the mantle from Coutinho, and as a more prolific goalscorer than the Brazil international, he could lead Klopp's men into future title challenges.

A price of £127 million would be too much to turn down for Coutinho, and Liverpool could revamp their options with such a vast amount of money.