Charles Johnson Suspended 4 Games for Failing PED Test

The NFL announced Friday that Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has been suspended for the next four games without pay after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Johnson apologized for the violation in a statement on the Panthers' official website:

"I accept full responsibility. I have been recovering from back surgery, dealing with the daily grind of football and mistakenly thought this could help. It was an error in judgement on my part. We have a special group here I wanted to be a part of and felt an obligation to do my part by getting back as soon as possible. I have always prided myself on being a person who does things the right way through hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I want to apologize to my team, [owner] Mr. [Jerry] Richardson and Panthers fans for this mistake. Regretfully I have disappointed people, but I promise to come back ready to redeem myself when this suspension is over."

Johnson will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and will be eligible to return for the Panthers' Week 17 clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

