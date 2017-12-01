Tennessee Reportedly Fires Athletic Director John Currie

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The University of Tennessee reportedly fired athletic director John Currie on Friday after just eight months on the job, according to Chynna Greene of WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Michael Crowe of WBIR offered the following report of Currie having a meeting with University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport on Friday:

Currie was hired by Tennessee in February after an eight-year stint as athletic director at Kansas State University.

Currie had been leading Tennessee's search for a new head football coach following the firing of Butch Jones.

He appeared to have made a choice in the form of Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but after public backlash regarding the reported hiring, Currie went back on the decision despite signing a memorandum of understanding, per ESPN's Chris Low.

Following the Schiano fiasco, Tennessee reportedly set its sights on several other candidates, including Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Purdue's Jeff Brohm and NC State's Dave Doeren, according to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg.

Per Low, Currie met with Washington State head coach Mike Leach regarding the opening Thursday, although no deal was reached.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, and industry source said Phillip Fulmer "has tried to undermine" Currie throughout the coaching search in hopes of becoming Tennessee's athletic director.

Fulmer was Tennessee's head football coach from 1992 through 2008, and he is currently a special adviser to Tennessee President Dr. Joe DiPietro.

The Volunteers posted a disappointing 4-8 record this season after winning nine games in each of the previous two seasons.

Tennessee hasn't won double-digit games since 2007, and it has qualified for a bowl just three times in the past seven years.