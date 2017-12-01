Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Gimenez Blow Dealt Amid Juventus Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Juventus target Jose Gimenez has dealt a blow to both sides' chances of signing him by saying he is "not thinking" about leaving Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been used sparingly this season by manager Diego Simeone, but he has committed his future to the club that he joined in 2013, per Calciomercato: "I have a contract until 2020. I'm not thinking of leaving Atletico Madrid because I feel very identified with this club."

It was recently reported Atleti could be willing to sell Uruguayan Gimenez, with both United and Juve willing to meet his £58 million release clause, per Calciomercato (via Matt Gault of Sky Sports).

He is behind Diego Godin and Stefan Savic in the centre-back pecking order at Atletico—although he can also operate at right-back—and he has started just four La Liga matches so far this season.

Gimenez has said before, though, that he would give up his "dream" of playing in the Premier League if Atleti offered him "a contract for life," per Direct TV Uruguay (via ESPN.co.uk's Dermot Corrigan).

And it is clear his dedication to the Madrid outfit is complete.

It also seems unlikely Atletico would be happy to see him leave. He may not be first choice at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he is a fantastic player who managed to became a first-team regular as a teenager in the 2014-15 campaign.

The Uruguay international has already made more than 100 senior appearances for Atleti, a remarkable feat for such a young player.

Given that centre-backs usually reach their peak a little later than more attacking players it is little surprise United and Juventus are interested in Gimenez as he could be one of the world's best in the years to come.

But he seems to be committed to the La Liga club, and Atleti won't be eager to let him go as he looks to be an ideal successor for 31-year-old Godin.