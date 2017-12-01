Barcelona Reportedly Open to Meeting Philippe Coutinho January Asking Price

Barcelona Reportedly Open to Meeting Philippe Coutinho January Asking PriceDecember 1, 2017
Barcelona are reportedly opening up to the idea of meeting Liverpool's valuation of star midfielder Philippe Coutinho this winter, with personal terms said to have already been agreed with the player.
Sport Witness cited a report from Catalan newspaper Sport, which said the Blaugrana are coming to terms with the fact they'll have to fork out up to €150 million (£132 million) if they're to sign the player in January.
That was the same figure Liverpool were said to be demanding in order to sell Coutinho over the summer, although BBC Sport's Phil McNulty reported Barca's highest offer at the time was worth £114 million.
The Reds showed great resilience to retain the services of such a valued member of their squad, but Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo recently suggested Coutinho doesn't have long left at Anfield, whether an exit be in January or the summer months:
Andy Kelly @AndyK_LivNews
@altirishmusic @IanDoyleSport @Kristian_Walsh could easily see them playing together. Likely there will be no Can or Coutinho next season remember. But of course it will give Klopp more options so he'll have to fight for his place.2017-11-26 14:39:37
Since emerging from the most recent transfer window still a Liverpool player, Coutinho has regained his form and again illustrated himself as a pivotal component in manager Jurgen Klopp's setup.
His performances are a poisoned chalice in that the Reds will be glad of his contribution, although Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney recently reported Barca's interest also hasn't waned as a result:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
@charles_watts I think the interest is genuine but he’s not top of their list or someone they will move mountains to sign either. Coutinho is still who they want.2017-11-24 10:00:57
Moises Llorens of Spanish newspaper AS also referenced reports from Catalan dailies Sport and Mundo Deportivo, which detailed an annual salary of €14 million (£12.4 million) has already been agreed with the player.
Liverpool might have thought the transfer saga would have at least reached its end until the summer, but a recent Sport front cover suggested the pace is once again picking up prior to January, via Sport Witness:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Forget the alternatives, the Catalan media are very much back on Coutinho arriving in January. https://t.co/qm4Dit0OSc #LFC https://t.co/iAJowo98kY2017-11-29 08:44:53
Barca are top of La Liga and through to the Copa del Rey round of 16, not to mention making it through to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.
That being said, adding Coutinho to their squad would provide a midseason boost in overall quality, and team-mate Simon Mignolet recently gave the South American a glowing review, per Anfield HQ:
Anfield HQ @AnfieldHQ
Mignolet: “I think talent-wise, the best footballer in the squad is Coutinho. The amount of skill he has naturally, he's up there with the best in the world. Especially in training, when he faces up, you never know what he's going to do. He can make you look stupid." https://t.co/GefrTmN6al2017-11-26 16:21:32
The line taken over the summer was that Coutinho could arrive at the Camp Nou as an eventual successor to Andres Iniesta, who will turn 34 in May and is already seeing his involvement diminish somewhat this term.
The Catalan club's determination to land Klopp's talisman doesn't appear to have waned since missing out on Coutinho over the summer, and a more serious intent to meet his asking price could still result in a winter sale.