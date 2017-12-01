Javier Mascherano Hints at Barcelona Departure, Talks Liverpool Exit

fotopress/Getty Images

Javier Mascherano has admitted his time at Barcelona is likely drawing to an end after playing a much more limited role under manager Ernesto Valverde in 2017-18.

The versatile Argentinian is eager to ensure his exit from the Camp Nou is dealt with properly after enduring a bitter departure from Liverpool back in 2010, per ESPN (via Goal's Ryan Benson):

"I think that my stage here is ending. It makes sense that after such a long time there's not much more I can do in this club. I'm not saying it with a heavy heart. I've had the best years of my career in this club. I'll never forget it.

"I'm one of those people who thinks that you have to know when is the right time to end a stage. I would like to end mine [with Barcelona] at the right time, but it doesn't really depend on me.

"I am predisposed to end it on time because when I left Liverpool it wasn't good for me, and I didn't like it. I didn't like having the feeling that I could go back to Liverpool and there was still something toxic there. And I don't want the same thing to happen to me at Barcelona."

Mascherano joined Barca for £22 million from Liverpool after three years at the Anfield club. But it was far from a smooth departure with then-Reds manager Roy Hodgson describing the midfielder as "selfish," per the Guardian's Andy Hunter.

The Argentina international has enjoyed huge success at the Camp Nou, winning four La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues, and he has also made an impressive switch from defensive midfield to centre-back.

However, in the current campaign he has dropped behind Samuel Umtiti in the pecking order under Valverde.

With more than a quarter of the season played—Barcelona are top of La Liga by four points after 13 matches—Mascherano has been afforded only five starts in the Spanish top flight and one in the Champions League.

It is little surprise his role is diminishing at Barca as, at 33 years old, Mascherano is no longer in the peak years of his career.

His current contract runs to 2019, but his latest comments suggest he could depart the Camp Nou before that deal expires.

Mascherano remains a fine player with immense experience, and he could likely still be a major asset at a lesser club than Barca.

But his storied career with the Blaugrana looks to be drawing to a close.