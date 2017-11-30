    Jimbo Fisher Reportedly to Be Offered 10-Year Contract to Coach Texas A&M

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles reacts on the sidelines during their game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Texas A&M is reportedly preparing to offer Florida State head football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year contract to take over for the recently fired Kevin Sumlin, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman

    Citing sources, KPRC-TV's Randy McIlvoy added Fisher is "likely" to be offered a 10-year deal that pays out somewhere in the range of $7.5 million annually. 

    ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach added "the Aggies are prepared to make Fisher one of the sport's three highest-paid coaches with an annual salary of more than $7 million, which would rank behind only Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.1 million in total compensation this year, average of $8.27 million over eight years)."

    The Aggies' reported plan to offer Fisher that whopping deal comes after ESPN.com's Darren Rovell noted the school owes Sumlin $10.4 million for cutting him loose before his contract was set to expire in 2019. 

    Should Fisher accept, he would leave Florida State following a 5-6 campaign that was marred by a Week 1 injury to quarterback Deondre Francois' knee. 

    Since taking over the program in 2010, Fisher has led the Seminoles to an 83-23 record, including five bowl wins and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. 

