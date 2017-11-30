Jimbo Fisher Reportedly to Be Offered 10-Year Contract to Coach Texas A&M

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Texas A&M is reportedly preparing to offer Florida State head football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year contract to take over for the recently fired Kevin Sumlin, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman.

Citing sources, KPRC-TV's Randy McIlvoy added Fisher is "likely" to be offered a 10-year deal that pays out somewhere in the range of $7.5 million annually.

ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach added "the Aggies are prepared to make Fisher one of the sport's three highest-paid coaches with an annual salary of more than $7 million, which would rank behind only Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.1 million in total compensation this year, average of $8.27 million over eight years)."

The Aggies' reported plan to offer Fisher that whopping deal comes after ESPN.com's Darren Rovell noted the school owes Sumlin $10.4 million for cutting him loose before his contract was set to expire in 2019.

Should Fisher accept, he would leave Florida State following a 5-6 campaign that was marred by a Week 1 injury to quarterback Deondre Francois' knee.

Since taking over the program in 2010, Fisher has led the Seminoles to an 83-23 record, including five bowl wins and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.