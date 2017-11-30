John Cena Reportedly Sued by Ford for Selling 2017 Ford GT for $500K

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Ford is taking WWE star John Cena to court after the 16-time world champion sold a $500,000 Ford GT, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

According to the report, Cena signed an agreement upon receiving the car that he wouldn't sell it for at least two years.

Ford's representatives allege Cena "unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle. The company is also claiming losses connected to "brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill."

Cena is an automobile enthusiast and has a YouTube show called "Auto Geek." During an episode posted on Oct. 31, Cena gets behind the wheel of a 2017 Ford GT.

Ford initially produced only 500 cars as part of the line and sorted through thousands of applications before determining who would have the first opportunity to buy the 2017 GT. Cena was one of the winners, joining Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, NASCAR driver Joey Logano and former talk show host Jay Leno among the select few.

TMZ Sports reported Cena doesn't deny selling the car and said he did so for financial reasons.