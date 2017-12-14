Kristaps Porzingis Leaves vs. Nets After Suffering Knee Injury in 3rd Quarter

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis had to leave Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left knee soreness, the team announced.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis first tweaked his knee in the first half before re-injuring it in the third quarter, per ESPN's Ian Begley. Porzinigis will see a doctor on Friday.

Porzingis added "he isn’t in significant pain at the moment and it’s a good sign that he’s standing on his own," per Begley. He's not sure if he will play Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks will want to do whatever it takes to keep the forward healthy, as he has developed into one of the top young players in the NBA. After showing a lot of potential in his first two years, Porzingis has made the leap in 2017-18 as the centerpiece of the offense.

Entering the day, the 22-year-old was averaging a career-high 26.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.

New York has some depth in the frontcourt with Michael Beasley capable of starting at power forward and a long list of players ready to play more minutes at center, starting with Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn.

However, no one on the roster can replace Porzingis, considering the impact he has on both ends of the court.

