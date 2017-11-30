Arsenal Transfer News: Jonny Evans Reportedly in Manchester City January Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City will reportedly battle it out for the signature of West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans in January after both clubs were linked with the player over the summer.

The Daily Telegraph's John Percy reported both clubs are set to revive their interest in Evans as they look to boost their defensive options for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Of the chasing pair, City perhaps have greater need of centre-back cover after BBC Sport confirmed in mid-November that a hamstring injury would keep John Stones sidelined for six weeks.

The Gunners are less desperate in terms of personnel after Shkodran Mustafi returned to their lineup, and ArsenalFanTV nodded to the stubborn record he holds as a part of manager Arsene Wenger's new-look defence:

The Frenchman has taken to playing three at the back in the past couple of seasons, although some Gunners fans may prefer to see a naturalised central defender line up in the middle rather than left-back Nacho Monreal.

As for City, Stones' injury has compounded their fears after only recently welcoming fit-again captain Vincent Kompany back into the lineup, although Andy Hampson of the Press Association hinted at his diminishing standards:



City manager Pep Guardiola perhaps cannot rely upon the injury-prone Kompany to remain fit for the entire campaign, and with Stones out for the time being, that leaves Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala as the primary options.

Evans joined West Brom from Manchester United in August 2015 and has become a much more prominent figure in their setup. New Baggies boss Alan Pardew was recently installed as West Brom chief and recently said he'll speak to Evans to assess his chances of staying, per the Birmingham Mail's Paul Suart:

"I think the assurance I need is probably from Jonny more than anybody. I'm looking forward to seeing him. I think he's a fabulous player and very important for the club so I will have a good old discussion with him."

It's said the west Midlands club are considering cashing in on their player in order to free up funds for Pardew to make some investments of his own, and West Brom will more than likely again demand at least £30 million for his signature.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone recently nodded to how this season could have shaped up far differently had Evans made the move to the Etihad Stadium:

Arsenal will also have it in the back of their minds that Per Mertesacker will assume his role as academy chief at the end of this season, while Laurent Koscielny turned 32 in September and is heading for the latter stages of this career.

City would be by some distance the better-suited side to splash such a fee on one player midway through this season, but Arsenal's desire to improve their options at the back may see Wenger buck his trend of winter spending.