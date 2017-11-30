Liverpool Transfer News: Emre Can Contract Latest, Divock Origi Exit Rumours

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has again refused to commit his future to the club amid rumours of a move to Juventus. Meanwhile, Divock Origi has suggested he'd be open to making his loan move to Wolfsburg a permanent one.

It's no secret Can's Liverpool contract expires in June, meaning the player will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club in January. The Liverpool Echo's James Pearce asked Can if he'll still be at Anfield next season, to which he replied:

“Why do you ask me this? Really, I concentrate on this season and let my agent handle all the rest.

"It is not about money, that’s all I can say. Yes I could (sign a pre-contract with another club next month), but tomorrow I could also sign for Liverpool. We’ll see.”

According to Pearce, Can looks "increasingly likely" to leave the Merseysiders at the end of this season, and the J Stadium remains the most fervently linked destination.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a prickly response when asked for a recent update on Can's situation, insisting it's always a priority to convince the best players to remain with the club, via Goal:

Despite any off-the-field speculation, Can has racked up a tally of 15 starts in his 18 appearances for the Reds this season, albeit with the absences of players like Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana opening the door.

Can arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £9.75 million in the summer of 2014, and his start in Wednesday's 3-0 win at Stoke City was a landmark moment for the 23-year-old:

The Germany international has developed since coming to England from the Bundesliga and still has much room for improvement considering his age. However, the contract obstacles that have blocked the path to an extension thus far appear to still be present.

Elsewhere, Origi has hinted at a potential stay in Wolfsburg after praising Germany's top flight following a promising start to his loan spell with the club, per the official Bundesliga website. When asked if he could remain in Germany after this season, he replied:

"Yes, sure. Anything can happen in football. The agreement is for the loan to expire at the end of the season. Then I’ll return to Liverpool because I have a good relationship with the club and also with the fans. But as I said, you never know what will happen. Right now, I am very happy at Wolfsburg and I’m developing well. It’s a great fit."

Origi went on to praise "the soul of the league," adding that football was "a way of life" in Germany, where he has scored four goals in 11 league games for the Wolves.

However, his form on the pitch could be something of a double-edged sword, according to Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe, per Belgian football journalist John Chapman:

Origi scored 21 times in 77 outings for Liverpool before being farmed out to his temporary club this past summer, with former Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke arriving at Anfield in his stead.

It would still be difficult to see Origi getting much of a chance as long as the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino sit ahead of him in the Reds pecking order, with Wolfsburg potentially offering an alternative route.