    Antonio Conte Charged with Misconduct After Being Sent off vs. Swansea

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct after he was sent off in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.

    The Press Association's Simon Peach confirmed Conte has until Tuesday, December 5, to respond to the Football Association's charge. 

    The Italian was sent to the Stamford Bridge stands by referee Neil Swarbrick after approaching fourth official Lee Mason over a goal-kick decision awarded to the Swans that he felt should have been a corner. 

    The official Chelsea Twitter account provided reaction from the Blues boss after the result, when he explained there were moments leading up to his sending off that exacerbated his reaction:

    Sky Sports quoted the manager in more detail after the full-time whistle, when he took the opportunity to say sorry to the officials for his outburst:

    "I saw that the opponent was wasting time and that is the reason I spoke a few times with the fourth official.

    "I didn't see that the situation change and I was frustrated with the fourth official. For this reason, I have to apologise to him and the referee. In that moment, I was angry but I know that is it right to apologise to them.

    "It is fair, I don't know, but I know that the referee took this decision and for this reason, we have to accept and respect his decision."

    Conte continued and conceded he had made a mistake in reacting as harshly as he did, saying his job "is not simple," adding "it is very difficult to sometimes keep calm" when not on the pitch himself.

    The FA don't appear to have taken Conte's apologetic reaction after the fact into account after opting to charge the former Italy coach, and it's as of yet unclear as to whether the club intends to appeal the decision.

