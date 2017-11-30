Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: MIA Want Giants to Pay $250m of Star's Contract

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins have agreed to lower their asking price in trade talks for Giancarlo Stanton with the San Francisco Giants—provided the club picks up $250 million of the $295 million remaining on his contract.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Marlins have "likely" come around on a package highlighted by second baseman Joe Panik, pitching prospect Tyler Beede and outfield prospect Chris Shaw for Stanton. The Giants would, in exchange, have to assume the vast majority of Stanton's contract, which is the impetus for Miami looking to deal the reigning NL MVP.

Stanton, 28, hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in this past season. His 59 home runs were the most in MLB since 2001, when Sammy Sosa hit 61 and Barry Bonds set the single-season record with 73.

Rumors have been persistent about a trade since the Marlins were sold to a group that includes former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

"It's an interesting feeling and situation for me,” Stanton told reporters last month. "This is the only place I've known, but I also understand the business part of it and the direction the new ownership wants to go.

"The thoughts [this week] were up and down. ... Everything that's going on, how is this going to turn out, what's going to happen with my team and my teammates and me, etc. It's a lot of thoughts going on, but luckily I don't have to worry about playing at 7 o'clock every night [with] those thoughts.”

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 64-98 season but are expected to be major players this winter. Adding Stanton could be the first domino in an active offseason as they try to rebound from a massive downturn few saw coming.





