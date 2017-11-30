LaVar Ball Says He Sent Donald Trump Big Baller Brand's ZO2 Shoes

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball confirmed he sent United States President Donald Trump a pair of Big Baller Brand ZO2s, the signature shoe of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, after saying last week he planned to make a peace offering after they feuded about the release of LiAngelo Ball, his other son, from China.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Ball, who said the BBB shipment should have arrived at the White House.

"I sent Trump his shoes," he said. "He should have them—unless they took 'em!"

The outspoken patriarch of the Ball family previously told TMZ Sports he hoped the sneakers would help Trump "calm down a little bit" after their verbal and social-media exchanges in recent weeks.

LiAngelo, along with UCLA teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were arrested in China on shoplifting charges while on the Bruins' trip to face Georgia Tech in Shanghai.

After the group was released and allowed to return home to Los Angeles, Trump sent out a series of messages on Twitter taking credit for helping them avoid a significant prison sentence:

LaVar said during an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo he wasn't sure whether Trump actually played an important role in the players' release and suggested he should be concerned about more pressing matters.

"Did he help the boys get out? I don't know. ... If I was going to thank somebody, I'd probably thank [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]," Ball said.

He added: "If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything. Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son and let's just stay in our lane."

The ZO2 Prime Remix shoes sent to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue carry a retail value of $495.