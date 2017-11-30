David Silva, Manchester City Agree to New Contract Until 2020

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2020.

Rob Pollard of the club's official website confirmed the news on Thursday. Silva said:

"I am so happy to have committed my future to City. I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

"The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come."

The 31-year-old joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva has made 324 appearances for City, contributing 52 goals and 111 assists to the club.

Prior to the Sky Blues' 2-1 win over Southampton, manager Pep Guardiola lavished the playmaker with praise, per Andy Hampson of the Press Association:

Silva is indeed a key player for Guardiola, as Sky Sports demonstrated:

The Spaniard is an intricate and intelligent player whose composure and passing—particularly in tight spaces—is virtually second to none, and his ability to deliver consistently has made him one of the Premier League's best players during his seven years in England.

C4's Jordan Jarrett Bryan puts him at the top in his position:

Silva is showing little sign of slowing down despite being little more than a month away from his 32nd birthday, so City are wise to secure his twilight years before he entered the final 12 months of his deal.

He looks set to add another Premier League title to his list of honours this season, and he'll likely win even more silverware before his time at the Etihad Stadium is up.