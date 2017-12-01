Crash Course on Each World Cup Group

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage draw has been completed. Each of the 32 participating nations now know the immediate fate that awaits them in June and can begin planning accordingly.

It also gives us a chance to take a thorough look at who has landed alongside who, pick out the glamour ties in each group, place certain teams on upset alert and give an initial prediction as to how each of the eight groups will pan out.

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Game to watch: Egypt vs. Uruguay

The tournament opener from Group A (Russia vs. Saudi Arabia) isn't the most appealing, but things do get better later on. Egypt vs. Uruguay will pit a speedy attack against a resilient defence. Who will come out on top?

Upset alert game: Russia vs. Uruguay

Russia's poor FIFA ranking and failure to qualify for Euro 2016 suggests they're a bad team, but they're making good strides and will enter the tournament underrated. They'll prove much tougher for Uruguay to dispatch than many anticipate.

Predicted breakout star: Aleksandr Golovin, Russia

The Russians are perceived as an aging side, so the cluster of young attacking talents being blooded—including 21-year-old Golovin—could surprise a few.

Predicted finish: 1. Uruguay, 2. Russia, 3. Egypt, 4. Saudi Arabia

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Game to watch: Portugal vs. Spain

An easy selection. Not only will the outcome of this match shape the entirety of the group, but it'll also be the first incredible spectacle of the finals. This Iberian rivalry is always a great watch, always boasts immense quality, and quite often becomes a pleasingly snippy affair.

Upset alert game: Portugal vs. Morocco

This group pits two powerhouses against two well-organised, defensively solid minnows. In finding a potential upset, you simply have to choose the lesser of the two powerhouses and the greater of the two minnows.

It'll be a tough ask, but it's not impossible The Atlas Lions hold Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. scoreless.

Predicted breakout star: Hamza Mendyl, Morocco

Any breakout stars are going to belong to Morocco or Iran, as Portugal and Spain's squads are well-known across the board. Perhaps Hamza Mendyl, who has 10 caps for his country but rarely features for Lille, can turn some heads.

Predicted finish: 1. Spain, 2. Portugal, 3. Morocco, 4. Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Game to watch: Denmark vs. France

The two best teams in the group won't meet until the final round of matches, but top spot could still be in play. Christian Eriksen and Pione Sisto can stress France where they lack—at full-back—and make this a contest.

Upset alert game: France vs. Peru

France will need to be on top of their game to beat Denmark. Any slackness or complacency—traits noted in Didier Deschamps' side at times, it must be said—will be punished by a South American side seeking to prove doubters wrong.

Predicted breakout star: Christian Cueva, Peru

If Peru are to progress from Group C, they'll need production from their talented attacking players. Cueva, who is tucked away in South America with Sao Paulo, isn't known to most, but could well be by July.

Predicted finish: 1. France, 2. Denmark, 3. Peru, 4. Australia

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Game to watch: Argentina vs. Croatia

By far the two most technically talented teams in this group are Argentina and Croatia, and watching the likes of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic is never a poor experience.

Upset alert game: Nigeria vs. Argentina

It feels incredibly unlikely to happen, but it's not as if there isn't form for it. Just recently The Super Eagles triumphed over La Albiceleste 4-2 in a friendly, and although it was just a friendly, it will give the African outfit some confidence they can repeat the feat.

Predicted breakout star: Ola Aina, Nigeria

Potential breakout stars are hard to come by in Group D, but Ola Aina continues to work his way into this Nigeria setup and could be a starter by the time the tournament starts.

Predicted finish: 1. Argentina, 2. Croatia, 3. Nigeria, 4. Iceland

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Game to watch: Brazil vs. Switzerland

Group E runs a heavy risk of lacking entertainment. Brazil will play the same attack vs. defence match three times, and the others will slug it out for second. Perhaps the Selecao's clash with Switzerland will offer the most entertainment, as it offers the highest concentration of star power.

Upset alert game: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

Costa Rica proved in 2014 that it's silly to underestimate them, and the makeup of their team hasn't changed that much since that glorious summer. Any team who lacks cutting edge—as the Swiss do—is going to struggle against The Ticos.

Predicted breakout star: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic is a near-household name in Serie A, but perhaps this summer will see him make his international breakout. With a manager who seemingly didn't rate him now gone, the chance is there.

Predicted finish: 1. Brazil, 2. Serbia, 3. Costa Rica, 4. Switzerland

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Game to watch: Germany vs. Mexico

Another easy pick. Most teams when facing Germany would shut up shop and grind it out, but you get the impression Mexico will attack with gusto and test their own mettle. It should be a great watch.

Upset alert game: Mexico vs. Sweden

That Sweden held Italy scoreless over 180 minutes should scare teams. They're well capable of nicking a goal, and in the final round of group games, Mexico will need to find a balance between going forward and cleaning up at the back.

Predicted breakout star: Hirving Lozano, Mexico

Lozano's excellence for PSV Eindhoven this season has already won him plenty of admirers, but a strong World Cup could tip the hype train off the tracks.

Predicted finish: 1. Germany, 2. Mexico, 3. Sweden, 4. South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Game to watch: England vs. Belgium

It's the highest-quality matchup in the group, the players know each other inside-out, and it's in the final salvo of games, meaning it will probably decide who finishes first and second.

Upset alert game: England vs. Panama

England vs. Iceland all over again? That eventuality will certainly cross a few players' minds.

Predicted breakout star: Youssef Msakni, Tunisia

Watching Tunisia will be a learning experience for many, as few of their players grace Europe's top leagues, so keep an eye out for star man Msakni.

Predicted finish: 1. Belgium, 2. England, 3. Panama, 4. Tunisia

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Game to watch: Take your pick!

This group is wide open and chock full of unknowns. Poland vs. Colombia feels like it could decide top spot, but if Los Cafeteros don't bring their A-game, they might not be in the qualifying picture at all.

Upset alert game: Poland vs. Senegal

Senegal have two genuine wing terrors in Sadio Mane and Balde Keita, so any side with questionable full-backs (such as Poland!) are in danger of an upset.

Predicted breakout star: Yerry Mina, Colombia

It might not be so much of a breakout if Mina moves to Europe in January, but right now, he's an exceptional young central defender who too few have seen play.

Predicted finish: 1. Poland, 2. Colombia, 3. Senegal, 4. Japan

Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

All statistics via FIFA.com