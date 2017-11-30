Report: Jurgen Klopp, Joachim Low Among Candidates to Take over Bayern Munich

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly on a four-man shortlist put together by Bayern Munich as they look to find a manager for next season.

According to Bild (h/t Matthew Smith of the MailOnline), as well as Klopp, the Bundesliga champions are also considering Germany manager Joachim Low and former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Jupp Heynckes, who stepped in until the end of the season to replace Carlo Ancelotti, is also said to be in the frame to take the job full time.

