Wanda Nara Talks Mauro Icardi to Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Rumours

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has addressed speculation linking the Inter Milan striker with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and hinted he could leave if the right offer comes in.

Per Calciomercato.com, she said:

"Mauro is an important player and these are top clubs who have been following him for some time. It's right that such an attacker, one of the most important in the world, has big clubs who care about him and consider him for what he is worth.

"He has a contract and he thinks about winning with Inter. He is happy about how things are going and he is aiming for the best. But the future does not know anyone, and there are offers that cannot be refused."

Icardi has been on top form once again this season, having netted 15 times in 14 Serie A matches to fire Inter Milan to second in Serie A, two points behind leaders Napoli.

ESPN FC's James Horncastle hailed the Argentinian's contributions after he grabbed a brace against Cagliari on Saturday:

Per Goal's Mootaz Chehade, those goals have had an enormous impact on Inter's place in the table:

The Nerazzurri captain is potent in the penalty area, both on the ground and in the air, and his ability to ruthlessly finish chances is almost unrivalled.

This season, he has amassed 15 goals from a total of just 48 shots—74 per cent of which were on target—giving him a shot-conversion rate of 31.25 per cent, per Squawka.

For comparison, that conversion rate is better than those of the top scorers in Europe's other top five leagues—Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi—save for Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, whose record of 17 goals from 54 shots is only marginally better. But Icardi is the most accurate shooter.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi believes Icardi has not always been given the recognition he deserves:

That is perhaps because Inter have not been in the UEFA Champions League since 2011-12, so Icardi has not had the chance to shine on club football's biggest stage.

Europe's elite seem to have taken a keen interest in the 24-year-old this season, though.

A move could help him take his career to the next level, and based on Nara's comments, it seems he might be open to leaving the San Siro.