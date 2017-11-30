Gareth Bale Reportedly Set to Miss Athletic Bilbao Clash with Fresh Calf Injury

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has suffered another injury setback and will miss the team's meeting with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday due to a calf problem.

That's according to Marca (h/t Football Espana), where it's been reported Bale felt a issue in his calf when he made his comeback for the team on Tuesday in the 2-2 draw with Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey.

Bale "didn't finish the match against Fuenlabrada with good feelings in his calf" and as a result he missed training the following day ahead of the trip to San Mames. While there will be disappointment that the Welshman will not be involved, it's added the issue is said to be minor.

Having been absent from the first-team setup since the clash with Borussia Dortmund in September, Bale returned in midweek and immediately impressed.

With Madrid embarrassingly finding themselves a goal down at home to the third-tier outfit, Bale set up a crucial equaliser for Borja Mayoral with a magnificent cross with the outside of his foot. As we can see courtesy of OptaJose, it didn't take him long to help Los Blancos:

Dermot Corrigan commented on the rescue act performed by Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the forward helped settle the side on a nervy evening:

In a campaign where Real haven't been at their best from an attacking perspective it was a reminder of what Bale can bring to the team.

There aren't many players as devastating as him in world football when he's at his best. Bale can bust open a match with a surging run, a wicked cross or a stunning shot from distance. It's an edge Madrid have lacked for long parts of the season.

Their No. 11 has suffered an array of injury issues since arriving at the club.

In the past there has been a sense of Madrid hurrying Bale back from his layoffs a little too quickly, so from one perspective, keeping him out of contention for what'll be a testing game on Saturday may be the sensible move. Especially if doubts linger over his fitness.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will be desperate to get Bale involved in the first-team setup soon, though, as Madrid's campaign is approaching a crucial point.

After the meeting with Athletic the team faces Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League before a testing run of La Liga fixtures. On December 9 they host Sevilla at the Bernabeu and a fortnight later it's a crucial Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.