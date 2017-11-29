Dave Doeren Reportedly Meeting with Tennessee over Head Coaching Job

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tennessee continues to look for new candidates to fill its football head coaching job, and NC State coach Dave Doeren appears to be the newest target.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, the two sides are set to have discussions about the opening.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was also reportedly a candidate as of Wednesday, but the school seems ready to move on after failing to reach a deal.

The Volunteers have struggled to fill the position since firing Butch Jones earlier this month. The team was set to hire Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano until fan backlash caused the school to back out of its memorandum of understanding.

Since then, established coaches like Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Duke's David Cutcliffe have turned down the opportunity.

While Doeren could be interested in the position, fans are once again not excited about the potential hire, per Wes Rucker of 247Sports:

Doeren is in his fifth year with NC State and is coming off his best season, leading the team to an 8-4 record and as high as No. 14 in the Associated Press poll. After going 3-9 in his first year, he has led the Wolfpack to a winning season in each of the last four years.

The 45-year-old also had a 23-4 record in two years with Northern Illinois, helping the team reach the GoDaddy.com Bowl in 2012.

Although the level of interest from either side is unknown, Doeren has shown he can build winning teams in tough situations.