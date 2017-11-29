Arsenal Demolish Huddersfield 5-0; Olivier Giroud Scores Brace

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal scored early and routed Huddersfield late on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium, winning 5-0 in one of the club's most impressive attacking displays of the 2017-18 season.

Mesut Ozil was the hero, providing a goal and two assists in the span of four minutes in the second half, while the rest of Arsenal's attacking forces got in on the action as well. Alexandre Lacazette scored the game's first goal just minutes into the contest, while Olivier Giroud nabbed a brace and Alexis Sanchez notched a tally of his own in the second half.

Aaron Ramsey added two assists in the decisive win.

The victory was Arsenal's 12th straight at home and the club's fifth win in its past six Premier League matches.

While the Gunners had shaky moments in the contest, they dominated possession (71 percent) and outshot Huddersfield 19-7 (7-2 on goal), per WhoScored.com. Their bursts of brilliance were simply too much for Huddersfield to deny, and the attacking trio of Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez continues to give opponents headaches when starting the game:

Indeed, it took Arsenal mere minutes to open the scoring.

Ramsey flicked a lovely pass to Lacazette near the edge of the box and the striker did the rest, beating Jonas Lossl to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead within three minutes.

It was hardly surprising that Lacazette scored at the Emirates Stadium, as OptaJoe noted:

While Arsenal largely controlled the early going, Huddersfield gradually grew into the game, and the Gunners were lucky to have taken an advantage into the half. Had the Terriers been a bit more composed in the final third, they may have equalized, as goals appeared ripe for the taking given Arsenal's shaky play in the back line.

Both sides hit the post within the first 15 minutes of the second half as the drama intensified, with Collin Quaner seeing his looping effort pushed on to the bar by Petr Cech and Giroud rounding Lossl but hitting the woodwork after another brilliant through ball from Ramsey.

And then an explosion of brilliance left the Emirates rocking.

Arsenal took control in the 68th minute, scoring three goals in a span of four minutes. Ozil played the part of maestro in the symphony of goals, first setting up Giroud for an easy score after working a picturesque one-two with Alexis Sanchez. He then set up Sanchez a minute later with a lovely cross to make it 3-0 and finally found the net himself shortly thereafter, chipping home the game's fourth goal after another incisive pass from Ramsey.

It was quite the display to witness, as John Cross of the Mirror and Henry Winter of the Times noted:

It was also one of Ozil's most explosive performances in his Premier League career, per OptaJoe:

Giroud would add a late goal in the 87th minute to punctuate the dominant display.

Arsenal are in strong form heading into a key matchup with Manchester United at the Emirates on Saturday. A win would draw the fourth-place Gunners just a point behind second-place United.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will next face Everton on Saturday.