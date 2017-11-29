Antonio Rudiger Goal Puts Chelsea Past Swansea City in Premier League

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Antonio Rudiger netted the only goal as Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Blues manager Antonio Conte was sent to the stands late in the first half when he showed frustration after Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had kept the match at 0-0 with a string of fine saves.

But the Polish stopper could not hold out forever and Rudiger finally headed home the eventual winner from close range in the 55th minute.

Both clubs provided their lineups ahead of kick-off:

Fabianski was called into action a number of times in the opening half hour but was equal to efforts from Alvaro Morata and Pedro.

Willian then almost forced the opening goal four minutes before half-time as he sent a dangerous ball across the six-yard box.

Swansea centre-back Alfie Mawson knew little about it but deflected it wide, and Conte was incensed when the referee awarded a goal kick instead of a corner.

Per the Guardian's Ed Aarons, the Italian's furious reaction saw him sent to the stands:

It was frustration all round for the hosts at half-time as they had failed to take the lead despite enormous pressure.

But 10 minutes after the break Rudiger finally broke the deadlock, taking advantage of a stroke of luck as he latched on to N'Golo Kante's deflected shot and headed home from six yards.

Fabianski then prevented Marcos Alonso doubling the lead barely three minutes later with another fine save before he tipped over Morata's close-range header from Cesc Fabregas' free-kick.

The Swansea stopper was just about keeping his side in the game and he parried out another effort from Willian midway through the second half before Jordan Ayew finally forced Thibaut Courtois into a save at the other end after an enterprising run 17 minutes from time.

The visitors looked slightly more dangerous in the closing stages but were largely neutered by Chelsea's defence as the hosts held out with relative ease to get back on the winning track following Saturday's draw with Liverpool.