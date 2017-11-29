Jameis Winston to Return from Shoulder Injury, Start vs. Packers

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter announced Wednesday quarterback Jameis Winston will return from a shoulder injury to start Sunday's road game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Scott Smith of the team's official website passed along the status update.

Winston missed the Bucs' last three games while recovering from a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He originally suffered the injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15, but tried to play through it for several weeks before getting shut down to rest.

The 23-year-old Florida State product met with Dr. James Andrews after leaving the team's Week 9 clash with the New Orleans Saints early, but he downplayed the significance of that visit.

"I've known Dr. Andrews for a long time. Part of the protocol," Winston told reporters Nov. 8. "I mean, all the doctors are working together to come up with what they think. All I know is for the next two weeks, I'm going to be rehabbing and getting my shoulder 100 percent. That's all I can say."

The 2015 first overall pick had failed to take the step forward many expected from him in Year 3 before the injury setback. He's completed 61.4 percent of his throws for 1,920 yards with just 10 touchdowns and six interceptions across eight appearances this season.

Veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick produced similar numbers while Winston was sidelined, tossing three TDs and one pick during the three-week stint as the Buccaneers starter.

The Tampa Bay offense ranks 14th in yardage and 23rd in scoring as the team has faded to 4-7 after a 2-1 start to the campaign.

Winston and Co. will attempt to get things back on track Sunday when they face a Packers defense that ranks 25th in passing yards allowed.