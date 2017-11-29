Barcelona Beat Murcia 5-0 to Advance to Copa del Rey Last 16

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona eased through to the last 16 of the 2017-18 Copa del Rey as they completed an 8-0 aggregate defeat of third-tier Real Murcia with a 5-0 win at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for a much-changed Barca early in the first half, and captain Gerard Pique doubled the lead soon after half-time.

Aleix Vidal then headed home the third on the hour before strikes from Denis Suarez and Jose Arnaiz capped a very comfortable evening for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Both clubs provided their lineups ahead of kick-off:

The hosts inevitably took control right from the off, Nelson Semedo and Vidal looking particularly sharp early on.

They were unable to carve out a proper opening in the first 10 minutes but eventually a defensive mistake allowed Alcacer to open the scoring.

In the 16th minute, Barca put together a fine move involving Gerard Deulofeu and Vidal only for the latter to be dispossessed by Pedro Orfila as he burst into the box.

However, the sideways clearance went straight to Alcacer who headed home from eight yards.

The floodgates did not suddenly open, a combination of decent Murcia defending and a lack of composure in the final third meaning Barca only went into half-time 1-0 up.

With a 4-0 aggregate lead, the hosts had no need to push for more, but Pique did add a second in the 56th minute as he bundled home from close range having exchanged a one-two on the right flank with Vidal.

On the hour, Vidal then got a deserved goal of his own, his diving header from Semedo's delivery looping over the goalkeeper and nestling in the back of the net.

The final two goals of the evening were arguably the best. Sergi Roberto found Suarez in the box with an inch-perfect lobbed ball beyond the defence in the 74th minute, and the 23-year-old controlled brilliantly with his right foot before finishing with his left.

Finally, with 11 minutes remaining, Arnaiz thundered home from the left of the box after a deft Suarez backheel into space.