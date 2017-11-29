Arsenal Reportedly Target Andre Silva Amid AC Milan Exit Rumours

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Arsenal's interest in AC Milan's Andre Silva is reportedly growing as speculation regarding the striker's future at the San Siro suggests he could be heading for the Italian club's exit.

Silva signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri when he joined the club in June, but French newspaper Le 10 Sport reported Arsenal are ready to revive their summer interest in his services (h/t Metro).

According to the report, the growing uncertainty around the future of Arsenal stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil—whose contracts expire in the summer—has led the Gunners to investigate new attacking recruits.

However, Milan may be in no rush to sell their striker despite his struggles in Serie A this season as new manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke positively of Silva in his first press conference as boss, per FourFourTwo:

"He's a very talented player. I think he was an excellent buy and has done really well in the Europa League and is highly sought after, he has shown that.

"He plays for the team and that is one of his strengths. He makes those runs from deep, cuts inside and I think we have to try to get the best out of him and make sure he plays as much as possible for the team, rather than as an individual."

All eight of Silva's goals this season have come in the UEFA Europa League, but beIN Sports broadcaster Matteo Bonetti recently put his struggles to score in Serie A into further context:

The 22-year-old wouldn't be considered a like-for-like replacement for Sanchez or Ozil, and with Alexandre Lacazette having been brought to north London over the summer, one might question if Silva would start under Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has taken to playing a single central striker in recent times, although Silva has shown that kind of prolific touch when afforded starting opportunities, per OptaPaolo:

Lacazette has shown promise in the Premier League since joining the Gunners from Lyon in a club-record £46.5 million move over the summer, but one could argue it's the failings of those around him not getting the most out of their new team-mate.

The France international netted 37 times in all competitions last season, but Match of the Day recently illustrated how he was hardly optimised in Sunday's slim 1-0 defeat of Burnley:

Silva has proved he can contend at the elite level and scored nine goals during Portugal's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, not to mention he's still acclimating to life in Italy's top flight.

It would be a surprise to see the Rossoneri give up on their €38 million summer purchase from Porto so swiftly, but the potential departures of Ozil and Sanchez have seen Arsenal raise their interest in the emerging star.