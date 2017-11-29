    Andre Villas-Boas Quits Shanghai SIPG, Will Compete in 2018 Dakar Rally

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 18: Andre Villas-Boas head coach of Shanghai SIPG looks prior to the AFC Champions League semi final second leg match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Shanghai SIPG at Saitama Stadium on October 18, 2017 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images)
    Yifan Ding/Getty Images

    Andre Villas-Boas has left his position as manager of Shanghai SIPG and announced he will compete in the 2018 Dakar Rally in January.  

    The Portuguese tactician will trade his touchline for the climes of South America and drive a Toyota Hilux in the annual cross-country race after he was talked down from riding a motorbike, per the Press Association (h/t Guardian):

    "I spoke with my friend Alex Doringer, the manager of the KTM team, who told me that I would still need a full year’s preparation to get there and that it was better to consider doing it with a car. So I got in touch with Team Overdrive and here I am!"

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

