Andre Villas-Boas Quits Shanghai SIPG, Will Compete in 2018 Dakar Rally

Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Andre Villas-Boas has left his position as manager of Shanghai SIPG and announced he will compete in the 2018 Dakar Rally in January.

The Portuguese tactician will trade his touchline for the climes of South America and drive a Toyota Hilux in the annual cross-country race after he was talked down from riding a motorbike, per the Press Association (h/t Guardian):

"I spoke with my friend Alex Doringer, the manager of the KTM team, who told me that I would still need a full year’s preparation to get there and that it was better to consider doing it with a car. So I got in touch with Team Overdrive and here I am!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.