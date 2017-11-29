    Chelsea Transfer News: Richarlison Linked to AC Milan in Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Richarlison of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and West Ham United at Vicarage Road on November 19, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    Watford forward Richarlison has reportedly been offered to Italian giants AC Milan after making an impressive start to life in the Premier League with the Hornets.

    However, per Calciomercato, Rossoneri sporting director Massimo Mirabelli is holding out on taking up the offer from Watford's executives as he wants to see whether 20-year-old Richarlison can maintain his fine form to the end of the 2017-18 season.

    Calciomercato's report added the Brazilian striker has been linked to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund after netting five times and providing three assists in his first 14 appearances in the English top flight.

               

